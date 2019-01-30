Rep. Matsui Named Vice Chair of Communications Subcommittee

WASHINGTON — Rep. Doris Matsui of California has been named vice chair of the House Communications Subcommittee.

The Subcommittee is chaired by Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.). Matsui has been an active member of the subcommittee, particularly on high-tech issues like the Internet of Things and blockchain, and pushing for strong net neutrality rules.

Matsui has been co-chair of the Congressional High Tech Caucus and co-chair of the Congressional Spectrum Caucus. She was instrumental in passage of the Spectrum Auction Deposits, which paved the way for the 5G spectrum auctions filling the FCC's dance card in 2019.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to serve as vice chair of the Communications and Technology Subcommittee,” said Matsui. “In this capacity, I plan to continue my focus promoting policies to achieve 5G and beyond and spur innovation in the U.S. economy.”