Doyle Chairs House Communications Subcommittee

Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) has been elected chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee.

Doyle was the lead legislator on the House attempt to reverse the FCC's deregulatory Restoring Internet Freedom order repealing regs against blocking, throttling and paid prioritization. He has also pushed the FCC to go through with a hearing over allegations Sinclair may not have been truthful with the FCC about its proposal to buy Tribune, a hearing currently in limbo after the Tribune deal cratered, and sought investigations into the impact of TV station sharing agreements on competition, localism and diversity.

Doyle was also the ranking member of the subcommittee in the last Congress, so his ascension to the chair was expected.

“I’m humbled and grateful that my Democratic colleagues on the Energy and Commerce Committee have entrusted me with the chairmanship of this subcommittee,” said Doyle. “After eight years serving in the minority, I’m excited for the opportunity to set the Committee’s agenda on these issues – rather than just playing defense. I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues to promote policies that benefit consumers, small businesses, and innovators, as well as to conduct effective oversight of the Trump Administration.”

House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D.N.J.) also unveiled the Democratic members of the committee as well as the newly elected vice chair of the full committee, Rep. Yvette Clarke (N.Y.).

In addition to Doyle, they are Jerry McNerney (Calif.), Yvette Clarke (N.Y.), David Loebsack (Iowa), Marc Veasey (Tex.), A. Donald McEachin (Va.), Darren Soto (Fla.), Tom O'Halleran (Ariz.), Anna Eshoo (Calif.), Diana DeGette (Colo.), G.K. Butterfield (N.C.), Doris Matsui (Calif.), Peter Welch (Vt.), Ben Ray Lujan (N.M.), Kurt Shcrader (Ore.), Tony Cárdenas (Calif.), Debbie Dingell (Mich.) and Pallone ex officio.