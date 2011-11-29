Rep. Markey Not Satisfied With Amazon's Reponse to Kindle Privacy Concerns

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) was not satisfied with Amazon's response to his questions about the security of its new Kindle Fire tablet.



In the wake of a story in the New York Times that Amazon could use it to collect online buying and surfing habits of users through the combination of the device and the Silk browser, Markey was concerned that Amazon could track each user's click and sought information from the company in an Oct. 14 letter.

He released the response Tuesday, saying that it did not provide enough details about how Amazon planned to use its customer info.