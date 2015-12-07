Renu Thomas Upped to Executive VP at Disney|ABC

The Disney|ABC Television Group has promoted Renu Thomas to executive VP of media operations, engineering and IT.

In the new role, Thomas will be arguably the most prominent woman technologist among TV programmers and broadcasters.

Most recently, Thomas served as senior VP, technology and operations, under Vince Roberts who announced earlier this year that he would retire in January 2016 after more than 30 years with the company.

Thomas will report to Ben Sherwood, cochair, Disney Media Networks and president of Disney|ABC Television Group.

“Renu has distinguished herself as someone with a deep understanding of our current business operations and the vision needed to guide us into the future,” said Sherwood in a statement. “She is well respected by her peers here at Disney|ABC and by the rest of the industry, and is absolutely deserving of this promotion.”

Her new duties include working work closely with members of the programmer’s senior leadership team to “ensure strategic alignment of the Group’s investments, initiatives, and business growth objectives, including global expansion, organic growth into new markets, and new product/service development/deployment,” the company noted.

She will also be collaborating with John Frelinghuysen, the Group’s executive VP, digital media, strategy and business development, and his team on the company’s technology needs.

In addition, the new position includes oversight of the technical, and operational strategies of all television operations at the U.S. domestic Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, ABC Family, Disney|ABC Domestic Television (Syndication) and Radio Disney.

The development and implementation of operational and business-to-business IT strategies and systems at the division are also part of the new job.