Rentrak Strikes Measurement Deal With DISH

Media measurement firm Rentrak Corporation has reached

an agreement with pay-TV operator Dish Network to

commercially integrate TV viewing data from Dish's set-tops with Rentrak's TV

Essentials audience measurement service. Rentrak says that combining data from

Dish, which has 13.9 million subscribers, with its existing telco TV and cable

viewing information will now allow it to measure viewing on over 15 million

televisions covering all 210 TV markets.

Rentrak, which already has an entrenched

business in measuring video-on-demand viewing for cable operators, has been

expanding its measurement initiatives in the past few years into linear TV and

mobile video as well as movie box office sales. The Portland, Ore.-based

company said the Dish deal is a significant boost as it competes in measuring

digital set-top data with firms such as Nielsen and Kantar Media (formerly

TNS).

"With the addition of Dish Network to TV

Essentials' databases, Rentrak has fulfilled its vision of providing a national

footprint as a foundation to overlay advertisers' definition of their customers

to detailed TV viewing from digital set devices," said Bill Livek, CEO of

Rentrak, in a statement.

Dish said the deal with Rentrak will help

it deliver more relevant commercials to its viewers and should have a broad

impact on television advertising.

"Rentrak's TV Essentials product, fueled by Dish

Network's comprehensive set-top box data, is the most meaningful and credible

viewer measurement offering, and will positively influence the future of

television and advanced advertising," said Michael Kelly, executive vice

president of Direct, Commercial and Advertising Sales for Dish, in a statement.