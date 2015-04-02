Rentrak Signs Measurement Data Deal for Discovery Nets

Rentrak said Thursday that it has reached a TV ratings and automotive segmentation agreement with Discovery Communications.

As part of the deal, Discovery will adopt Rentrak’s TV ratings and IHS Polk Automotive data to provide more comprehensive measurement for advertising campaigns running on Discovery’s portfolio of networks.

“Rentrak’s automotive data will increase our ability to deliver custom insights, targeting and accountability measures to our clients”, said Discovery senior vice president, market research, ad sales Beth Rockwood in a statement.

