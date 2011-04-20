Rentrak Promotes Hetzel, Giambra

Cathy Hetzel, president of Rentrak Corp.'s Advanced Media and Information division, has taken on the duties of company president while continuing her current responsibilities, the company has announced. Rentrak also has promoted Ron Giambra, executive vice president of Theatrical Worldwide, to president of that division.

Hetzel joined Rentrak in 2004 to focus on managing and growing the company's media measurement and analytic services across the film, television, cable, Internet, mobile and advertising industries. She played a key role in launching Rentrak's video-on-demand business and its expansion to track cross-platform on-demand content, according to a company statement. Moreover, she has been "extremely successful in building the company's set-top box-based television measurement business and developing over-the-top network solutions," Rentrak says.

Giambra has been with Rentrak since 2001 and became EVP of the Worldwide Theatrical unit in 2008. He previously served as both vice president and senior vice president of that division. During his tenure, he helped develop and launch Box Office Essentials, Rentrak's box office performance reporting system, the company says.

"Both Cathy and Ron have been valuable contributors to the growth of Rentrak and will continue to be instrumental to company innovation and expansion in these new positions," Bill Livek, CEO of Rentrak, said. "I am pleased to recognize these two outstanding individuals for their excellent work on behalf of Rentrak."