Rentrak Names Wilson President of National Linear TV
Media-measurement firm Rentrak hired Chris Wilson, a longtime media
research executive, as president of national linear television.
Wilson will be responsible for establishing and maintaining strategic
relationships with national advertisers, agencies and national TV
networks in the linear television marketplace.
Most recently Wilson was president and CEO of Merkle's LogicLab, a
provider of data-driven direct marketing tools for media buyers and
planners. Before that, he was president of Experian Research Services
and Simmons Market Research Bureau and also worked for Scarborough
Research.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.