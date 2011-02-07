Rentrak Names Wilson President of National Linear TV

Media-measurement firm Rentrak hired Chris Wilson, a longtime media

research executive, as president of national linear television.

Wilson will be responsible for establishing and maintaining strategic

relationships with national advertisers, agencies and national TV

networks in the linear television marketplace.

Most recently Wilson was president and CEO of Merkle's LogicLab, a

provider of data-driven direct marketing tools for media buyers and

planners. Before that, he was president of Experian Research Services

and Simmons Market Research Bureau and also worked for Scarborough

Research.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.