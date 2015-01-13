Rentrak Gets the Drop on Set-Top Data

Ratings measurement company Rentrak kept its patent mojo going Tuesday by announcing it has been granted one tied to TV return path data.

The patent, U.S. No. 8,930,978, describes “Aggregation-based methods for detection and correction of television viewership aberrations.” Rentrak, which obtained the patent on January 6, said that the technology is used for detecting and correcting TV viewership levels caused by missing or dropped set-top box viewing information.

“Given that cable, telco and satellite operators may have inadvertent ‘outages,’ this process minimizes their impact,” the company said.

