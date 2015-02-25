Rentrak, AudienceXpress Forge a Programmatic Link

Rentrak and Visible Unit subsidiary AudienceXpress have struck a deal that will establish what they bill will be the industry’s first “data-rich” programmatic TV ad platform.

Under the agreement, AudienceXpress will integrate Rentrak’s TV viewing information, which provides national satellite, telco and cable TV data from more than 31 million TVs and 117 million video-on-demand viewers in the U.S. and Canada, as well as more granular information obtained from TV stations in all 210 local markets.

That combination, they said, will pave the way for an advertising system that allows digital video and TV campaigns to be optimized together.

