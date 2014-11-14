Regional Mobile Carriers Warn Against Net Rules

Some smaller, regional mobile broadband carriers have asked the FCC not to impose "prescriptive new rules" on their service.

In a letter to the commission, the carriers said they are committed to an open Internet but that they need the flexibility to differentiate services.

The FCC did not impose anti-discrimination rules on mobile broadband in the 2010 Open Internet order, but given the rise of mobile broadband as their Internet access service of choice, FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has suggested the FCC might need to include mobile this time around. The 2010 order recognized that might be the case, indicating the FCC would monitor the marketplace and might revisit that decision

