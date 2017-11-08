Redl Confirmed as NTIA Chief

The Senate late Tuesday (Nov. 7) voted to confirm David Redl as head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, the Trump Administration's chief telecom advisor.

NTIA also oversees government spectrum holders in much the way the FCC oversees private ones.

Redl is the former chief counsel of the House Energy & Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee. He was nominated by the president back in May.

Before joining the committee, Redl was director of regulatory affairs for CTIA-The Wireless Association, where he focused on spectrum policy and wireless broadband.

His old boss, E&C chair and former Communications Subcommittee chair Greg Walden (R-Ore.), joined with current Communications Subcommittee chair Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) to welcome Redl to his new job.

“Under David’s leadership as chief counsel, the Communications and Technology Subcommittee worked diligently to advance federal spectrum policy to meet America’s growing need for wireless and broadband services," they said in a joint statement. "His experience and in-depth knowledge of communications law and policy is unmatched. Now, with David at the helm, we are confident NTIA will make great strides to ensure efficient federal spectrum use, expand broadband internet access to all, and secure Americans’ communications networks."

That was just one of many notes of congratulation being e-mailed to reporters from inside and outside the Beltway.

“CenturyLink congratulates David Redl on his well-deserved confirmation as head of NTIA,” said VP of federal government affairs David Bartlett. “We look forward to working with him on ways to foster investment in America’s fiber networks and maintain America’s broadband leadership around the globe.”

CTIA CEO Meredith Attwell Baker following the Senate’s approval of David Redl as NTIA Administrator:

"David has deep expertise in spectrum, broadband and wireless issues and is uniquely qualified for this important government office," said CTIA CEO Meredith Attwell Baker, who held the same NTIA post in the Administration of George W. Bush. "His appointment shows that the Administration recognizes the importance of ensuring an open spectrum pipeline that meets growing consumer demand, spurs economic growth and secures U.S. leadership in next-generation 5G wireless.”

Last month, the Senate Commerce Committee voted unanimously to forward Redl's nomination to the full Senate.

Redl had been chief counsel of the subcommittee 2013, before that serving as counsel to the full committee.