Senate Commerce Recommends Redl to Full Senate

The Senate Commerce Committee has voted unanimously (by voice vote) to forward the nomination of David Redl to the full Senate for a vote.

Redl is President Donald Trump's pick to head the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, which is an arm of Commerce and the President's right-hand advisor on telecommunications issues.

The Competitive Carriers Association was quick to praise the progress toward a new NTIA chief.

"Mr. Redl’s vast industry experience and understanding for the need to maximize spectrum efficiency make him an excellent fit for the position," said CCA President Steven K. Berry. " We’ve been anxiously awaiting his confirmation as Mr. Redl understands the importance of ensuring all Americans, especially those in rural unserved and underserved areas, have access to robust mobile broadband services. I thank the Committee for progressing the nomination and urge swift confirmation by the full Senate.”

U.S. Telecom urged swift confirmation.

“David Redl’s deep understanding of communications issues and the vital role that broadband plays in the lives of all Americans will allow him to make an immediate, lasting impact at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration," said USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter. "We encourage the Senate to quickly confirm him so he can get down to the important business of exploring new ways the federal government can promote broadband deployment from coast-to-coast.”

“We applaud the Senate Commerce Committee for favorably reporting out the confirmation of David Redl as the next NTIA Administrator," said WiFi Forward. "As a staff member at the FCC, in Congress, and in the private sector, Mr. Redl has recognized the importance of freeing up licensed and unlicensed spectrum to support emerging technologies and the growing digital economy. His extensive experience will help guide thoughtful spectrum policy at the NTIA. We urge the full Senate, in bipartisan fashion, to quickly confirm Mr. Redl so he may get to work leading this important agency.”