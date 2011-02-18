Redbox's Streaming Service To Rival Netflix Still In The Works

Redbox, whose brick-red DVD vending machines are scattered

across the country, is aiming to have a Netflix-like video streaming

subscription service up and running by the end of 2011, company

executives told investors this week.

The development of the

service has taken longer than expected because it has involved

negotiations with several potential go-to-market partners, according to

Coinstar CEO Paul Davis, speaking at a Feb. 16 analyst day. Coinstar is

Redbox's parent company.

"So we could have moved a lot quicker quite a few months ago had we decided to do this on our own," Davis said, according to a transcript of the presentation.

"But we made a conscious decision as a team to not do it on our own

because the price tag of doing that was prohibitive. We also didn't feel

like we could have an offering working on our own that would

distinguish ourselves and be a real winning proposition."

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.

