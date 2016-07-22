Redbox Testing Digital VOD-EST Offering

Redbox confirmed that it is conducting a trial of a new transaction-based video-on-demand and electronic sell-through service with a subset of customers designed to complement its core kiosk DVD and Blu-ray rental business.

The trial for a service called Redbox Digital, first spotted by Variety, is initially being offered as an iPad app, though a screenshot of the app indicates a casting button that enables users to beam that video from the tablet to the TV screen using a Google Chromecast adapter or a TV equipped with the Google Cast platform. The Redbox Digital app for the trial was released on June 16 and appears to support both streaming and downloading. Variety reported that Redbox is also eyeing an app for the Roku platform.

Redbox hasn’t announced an anticipated length of the trial or when it might follow through with a commercial launch of Redbox Digital.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.