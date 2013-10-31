Red Sox Also Top St. Louis Cardinals On Facebook

The Boston Red Sox World Series win over the St. Louis Cardinals also produced significant activity on Facebook, with over 11 million unique users producing some 32 million interactions on Facebook during the entire 2013 World Series.

Overall, Facebook reports that "the Red Sox out-buzzed the Cardinals 62% to 38% in terms of Facebook chatter."

Not surprisingly men dominated the top demos of those interacting on Facebook, with men aged 25 to 34 in the number one spot, followed by men 35 to 44, men 18 to 24, men 45 to 54 and women 25-34 placing fifth.

The Red Sox's home state of Massachusetts also topped the list of states with the biggest buzz while the Cardinals' home state Missouri ranked second, followed by California in third place. Six of the ten top states were in Northeast.

The most talked about player on Facebook the MVP of the series, Boston's first baseman and designated hitter David Ortiz, with four times more buzz than any other players. Eight of the top ten most buzzed about players were from Boston, with only Carlos Beltran (ranked 4th) and Michael Wacha (7) from St. Louis making the top ten.