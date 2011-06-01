RED Partners with 3ality For 3D

Digital stereoscopic specialist 3ality Digital and RED Digital Cinema have announced a 3D partnership for education and classes to train professional and aspiring filmmakers 3D production techniques. The partnership was kicked off at the recently completed REDucation sessions at RED Studios Hollywood.

"The biggest tent pole movies shooting on the planet right now, like The Hobbit, are all shooting S3D on EPIC and 3ality Digital," said Ted Schilowitz, whose title is listed as "leader of the rebellion" at RED Digital Cinema in a statement. "The teams at RED and 3ality Digital have been working together for years behind the scenes. Now is the right time to take that relationship to the next level and integrate education components for the community."

As the primary stereoscopic 3D partner for RED, 3ality Digital lent its technology, currently being used in feature films such as The Amazing Spiderman and Jack the Giant Killer, to REDucation's recent workshops and classes.

The REDucation Open House included a screening of S3D content produced with 3ality Digital technology. Attendees viewed special presentations from RED including the latest "Tattoo" EPIC Reel shown in 4k.

"S3D is here to stay and choosing partners at the forefront of the technology that really grasp what true, high-resolution cinema and S3D are all about is essential for business and for the community," said Steve Schklair, CEO of 3ality Digital. "Educating filmmakers and getting RED and 3ality Digital technology in their hands at events like REDucation is a crucial step towards accelerating and facilitating S3D content production and ultimately consumer adoption."

The ongoing partnership will also include collaboration at the Camp RED youth summer program August 1-19, where young filmmakers will get training in S3D production and students aged 9-15 will shoot their own S3D films at RED Studios Hollywood.