Red Digital Streets Latest 8K Cameras

Red Digital Cinema has begun shipping its latest 8K cameras, the Red Epic-W and Weapon, both featuring the company’s new sensor technology, Helium, which allows for higher resolution in an S35 frame.

The Epic-W 8K S35 will retail for $29,500 and is capable of capturing 8K video at up to 30 fps, with the ability to produce 35.4 megapixel still images. The camera is capable of data speeds as high as 275 mbps.

Meanwhile, the Weapon 8K S35 ($49,500) captures 8K video at 60 fps and promises data speeds up to 300 mbps.

“From the very beginning, we’ve strived to not only develop the best imaging technology on the planet, but also make it available to as many shooters as possible,” said Jarred Land, president of Red Digital Cinema, in a statement. “The Weapon remains our premier camera, and now comes with the option to either go with the 8K Helium sensor or 6K Dragon sensor. Since we began shipping the Epic in 2010, it has been the workhorse camera of the industry. Our latest camera, the Epic-W, continues that legacy and features our current-gen DSMC2 form factor as well as the 8K Helium sensor."