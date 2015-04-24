Red Bull Selects VisualOn

VisualOn has announced that Red Bull Media House is using its OnStream MediaPlayer+ for the Android-based offerings of Red Bull TV.

“The global demand for live and VOD sporting events is growing rapidly among mobile consumers who expect a high-quality viewing experience no matter where they are,” said Andy Lin, CEO of VisualOn in a statement. “We are thrilled that Red Bull Media House has selected VisualOn to help bring its digital content to life. As global experts in mobile entertainment, we’re well-positioned to help Red Bull Media House scale its mobile offering.”

Based in Austria, Red Bull Media House produces and distributes a wide variety of sport, entertainment and educational programming.

The companies also announced that Red Bull TV applications relying on VisualOn’s OnStream Mediaplayer+ are available now on Android app stores for mobile and tablet devices, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.