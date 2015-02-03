Record Super Bowl on Facebook

In addition to racking up record ratings and tweets, Super Bowl XLIX also drove the most conversations ever seen on Facebook for the game.

This year more than 65 million people interacted on Facebook about the Super Bowl on Facebook, up from 50 million for last year’s game. They produced over 265 million posts, comments and likes about the event, Facebook reports.

The top moment was when the New England Patriots win the game, attracting 1.36 million people-per-minute to interact on the site about the Super Bowl.

The second most social moment was Katy Perry's “Firework” finale at halftime (1.02 million people-per-minute), followed by Russell Wilson’s touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin, giving Seattle the 24-14 lead in the third quarter (701,000 people-per-minute) and Malcolm Butler's game-deciding interception (676,000 people-per-minute).

The highest level of conversation for any state was in New Hampshire, followed by Rhode Island, Maine, Massachusetts and Washington.

Tom Brady was the most mentioned person, followed by Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson.

Interestingly, the top three demos were women, led by women 25-34 and followed by women 35-44 and woman 18 to 24.