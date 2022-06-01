‘Real Housewives’ Ventures Overseas to Dubai

The Real Housewives of Dubai begins June 1 on Bravo. Dubai is the 11th city in the Real Housewives franchise, and the first season to go overseas.

The Real Housewives of Dubai “follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground,” said Bravo. “Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the ‘City of Gold.’”

Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury are in the cast. Ali was raised in Texas and moved to Dubai in 2011, where she runs a cake company. Ayan is Dubai’s first Black supermodel, according to Bravo. Brooks was raised in Boston by parents from Honduras. She handles real estate in Dubai. Al Madani is a “prolific public speaker” who is seeking love. Milan is from Jamaica and is a fashion designer in Dubai. Stanbury was on Ladies of London and is married to a professional soccer player.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Brandon Panaligan, Glenda N. Cox and Chelsey Stephens the executive producers, along with Andy Cohen. ■