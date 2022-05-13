Bravo Greenlights Three New Series, Brings Back ‘Top Chef’ for 20th Season

Bravo will add to its lineup of unscripted series with three new original series while bringing back long-running shows such as Top Chef.

The new series include Real Girlfriends in Paris, in which six twentysomething American women travel to live in Paris; Southern Charm: Leva Land, which follows the lives of a social group of friends living in Charleston, S.C.; and Xscape/SWV, which follows the reunion plans of 1990s groups Xscape and SWV following both group’s Verzuz performance.

The new shows will join a list of returning Bravo shows that include Top Chef, Project Runway, Married to Medicine, Below Deck and The Real Housewives franchise, said the network.

The network also announced that new episodes of all Bravo shows will also now be available to stream the next day on Peacock for the first time. Peacock premium tier subscribers will be able watch new shows and have access to past seasons. ■