Bravo Greenlights Three New Series, Brings Back ‘Top Chef’ for 20th Season
By R. Thomas Umstead published
‘Real Girlfriends in Paris,’ ‘Southern Charm: Leva Land’ and ‘Xscape/SWV' to launch on the service
Bravo will add to its lineup of unscripted series with three new original series while bringing back long-running shows such as Top Chef.
The new series include Real Girlfriends in Paris, in which six twentysomething American women travel to live in Paris; Southern Charm: Leva Land, which follows the lives of a social group of friends living in Charleston, S.C.; and Xscape/SWV, which follows the reunion plans of 1990s groups Xscape and SWV following both group’s Verzuz performance.
The new shows will join a list of returning Bravo shows that include Top Chef, Project Runway, Married to Medicine, Below Deck and The Real Housewives franchise, said the network.
The network also announced that new episodes of all Bravo shows will also now be available to stream the next day on Peacock for the first time. Peacock premium tier subscribers will be able watch new shows and have access to past seasons. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.