Reaction to Rosenworcel's FCC Nomination Keeps Coming

Reaction continued to pour in Wednesday after President Donald Trump signaled his intention to nominate Jessica Rosenworcel to another term as FCC commissioner.

Her nomination must still be sent to the Senate and confirmed there, but that is expected to happen without incident.



"Few people have ever walked through the doors of the Federal Communications Commission with as much knowledge, experience, and good judgment as Jessica Rosenworcel," said Michael Copps, special advisor to Common Cause. "I know from personal experience that she is among the most capable ever to hold the title of Commissioner, and her return to the Commission could not come at a more propitious time. With the Open Internet, media localism, and diversity all under threat, the public interest has never needed a public interest servant of her caliber so acutely. I urge Congress to confirm her with dispatch."



Copps is both Rosenworcel's former boss and colleague as FCC commissioner and chairman.



"Sen. [John] Thune is pleased to see Jessica Rosenworcel’s nomination moving forward," said a spokesman for the Senate Commerce Committee. "While the Commerce Committee does not yet have the necessary paperwork to act on her nomination, in deciding how to proceed, the committee will be seeking more information about the status of the administration’s efforts to nominate a qualified candidate for the remaining vacancy at the FCC. The committee also expects Rosenworcel’s nomination will allow stalled bipartisan telecommunications legislation, including the MOBILE NOW Act, to pass the Senate and advance to the House of Representatives."

Thune is chairman of the Commerce Committee and was on the record in support of Rosenworcel's renomination before that did not pan out by the end of the last Congress.



"ACA praises President Trump for announcing his intent to nominate Jessica Rosenworcel to a new term at the Federal Communications Commission," said American Cable Association President Matt Polka. "Her experience in communications law and regulation and her diligence in working through the issues are truly impressive. ACA looks forward to working with Commissioner Rosenworcel at this critical time in the quest to ensure that all Americans have access to affordable, high-performance broadband. Upon her official nomination, ACA encourages the Senate to confirm her quickly."



"Commissioner Rosenworcel has distinguished herself as a smart and tireless advocate for consumers on important issues, like public safety and bridging the digital divide," said Charter in a statement. "She has shined a spotlight on the need to eliminate the homework gap to ensure America’s students have access to the digital tools to help them succeed in school. We look forward to her continued leadership and to partnering with her to make broadband more available to all Americans.”

“CenturyLink congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel on the news that she will be renominated to serve as an FCC commissioner,” said David Bartlett, CenturyLink VP of federal government affairs. “She is a thoughtful public servant who has an excellent grasp of the issues facing today's communications industry and we look forward to working with her again.”

"The Internet Innovation Alliance congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel on being nominated by President Trump for a new term as Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission," the group said. "We welcome her presence at the Commission and look forward to her strong leadership on adopting FCC policies that will help further expand broadband deployment to all Americans. IIA hopes the Senate will move quickly to confirm Rosenworcel, and we look forward to working with her in the months and years to come."

"We applaud President Trump for nominating Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel to the FCC," said Consumer Technology Association president Gary Shapiro. "Her renomination to the FCC reinforces that President Trump, an active user of anytime/anywhere connectivity, understands the importance of U.S. leadership in the digital economy and setting a market-driven, pro-innovation approach on communications and tech policy issues. We look forward to working together with the administration to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing our industry, including finding additional licensed and unlicensed spectrum."



“Jessica Rosenworcel is a committed public servant and USTelecom is grateful that her work on behalf of consumers and innovators alike can continue at the Federal Communications Commission," said USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter. "I’ve personally worked with Commissioner Rosenworcel on a number of issues over the years, including the ‘homework gap’ and closing the digital divide, and I’ve always been impressed by her intellect, her integrity and her commitment to encouraging continued investment in our nation’s broadband networks and increasing choice and opportunities for consumers. USTelecom and its members will consider it a great privilege to continue to work with her on these important issues, and we encourage the Senate to confirm her nomination swiftly."



“Congratulations to Jessica Rosenworcel on her nomination to the FCC. Jessica is a dedicated champion for schools, public safety and competition policy who has helped bring consumers and families more choices and better prices," said INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering. “Jessica is a gifted policy maker, steeped in substance, and firmly focused on a forward vision to preserve a free and open internet, and build a better broadband future for all Americans. We look forward to working with Jessica toward policy goals that bring more competition, and more opportunity for students, start-ups, streamers and dreamers.”



"The News Media Alliance applauds the nomination of Jessica Rosenworcel as Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)," said the press advocacy group. "We believe her knowledge of the issues relevant to the news media industry will be of great value in building on a rich communications landscape that will serve the public. We are supportive of her nomination and hope to see her confirmed expeditiously."



“I'm delighted that my friend and former colleague will be renominated to serve on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)," said Robert McDowell, chief public policy advisor for Mobile Future and a former FCC commissioner. "Commissioner Rosenworcel is a true intellectual who is always thoughtful and thorough in the pursuit of her duties. She brings strong experience and insight to the Commission and is a dedicated public servant who works to implement policies she believes best serve the public interest. Commissioner Rosenworcel will serve with distinction and new found energy after her hiatus. Mobile Future supports her renomination and confirmation and looks forward to working with her and the FCC around policies that will ensure our nation’s mobile future continues to drive innovation, job creation, competition, and economic growth.”



“NTCA, our membership and myself personally, congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel on being renominated to the FCC," said NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association CEO SHirley Bloomfield. "In her initial tenure at the FCC and during her distinguished career as a key congressional and FCC staffer, she was a leader for the technology industry and a champion for consumers. She knows firsthand the importance of broadband to bring advancements in healthcare, education, public safety and economic development to rural America. We are pleased for the opportunity to work with her again once she is confirmed and to pursue our shared interests in ensuring sustainable and affordable broadband access for all Americans.”



"WifiForward welcomes the opportunity to once again work with Jessica Rosenworcel and all members of the FCC on forward-thinking and balanced spectrum policies that will free up more unlicensed spectrum and promote the expansion of wireless broadband and connected devices," the group said. "We congratulate Ms. Rosenworcel, who has long been a champion of Wi-Fi and its ability to spur economic growth and innovation, while also acknowledging its importance as a tool to help narrow the homework gap and digital divide."



“I am thrilled to congratulate Jessica Rosenworcel on her renomination to the FCC,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-COnn.). “Ms. Rosenworcel has proven herself to be a dedicated public servant and a strong leader on a wide range of telecom issues that affect students, emergency responders, and everyday consumers across the country. She has been unwavering in her commitment to this work, and she deserves the same from Republican leadership: an immediate confirmation vote and a smooth transition, so she can continue advocating for American consumers.”





