D.C. Welcomes News of Rosenworcel's Return to FCC

Washington, D.C., was waking up Wednesday to the not-unexpected news that President Donald Trump intended to nominate Jessica Rosenworcel to fill the empty Democratic seat on the FCC.

The White House announced the intention—it does not become official until it is sent to the Senate—late Tuesday night.



“I congratulate Jessica Rosenworcel on the announcement that President Trump will nominate her to serve another term on the Federal Communications Commission," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. "She has a distinguished record of public service, including the four-and-a-half years we worked together at this agency, and I look forward to working with her once again to advance the public interest.”



“I appreciate the president announcing his intent to nominate my friend, former Commissioner Rosenworcel, for a new term at the Commission," said FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly. "If the Senate confirms her nomination, she will bring her expertise, insight and thoughtfulness to communications issues. I look forward to the prospect of returning to work with her on these matters.”



“Hallelujah, better late than never,” said Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), ranking member of the Commerce Committee and a big Rosenworcel fan. “The Senate should now move quickly to confirm her and fulfil the promise that was made two years ago.”



“I congratulate Jessica Rosenworcel on the announcement that the President intends to nominate her to return as a Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission," said FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn. "Jessica has been a tireless advocate for bridging the 'homework gap,' a leader in the effort to modernize our 9-1-1 call centers, and a champion for freeing up more unlicensed spectrum. I look forward to working with her in the fight for an open internet, affordable broadband and strong consumer privacy protections."



“We congratulate Jessica Rosenworcel on the news that she will be renominated as FCC Commissioner and look forward to welcoming her back to the Commission," said NCTA–The Internet & Television Association president Michael Powell, himself a former commissioner and chairman. "During her first term as Commissioner, Jessica proved to be an outstanding public servant who championed policies that enable American consumers to benefit from the tremendous changes taking place in the communications and technology marketplace. We share Jessica’s passion for promoting policies that close the digital divide and ensure that all Americans, especially students, have access to the many benefits that the internet offers.”

"NAB is delighted to hear that President Trump will renominate Jessica Rosenworcel to the FCC," said NAB president Gordon Smith. "Commissioner Rosenworcel is supremely qualified for another FCC term, having demonstrated her public service credentials and full command of telecommunications issues during her Commission tenure. NAB strongly supports her renomination and confirmation."



“We congratulate Jessica Rosenworcel and look forward to working closely to promote competition and fairness to all Americans," said Public Knowledge President Gene Kimmelman. "At a time when we face enormous challenges to prevent the FCC from undermining fundamental consumer protections, we are pleased that Senate Minority Leader Schumer and his colleagues indicate a commitment to fight for competition, protecting consumers’ pocketbooks and consumers’ rights by promoting nominees who will support our cause.”



“AT&T is pleased that President Trump took action to ensure that the FCC will once again benefit from Jessica Rosenworcel’s considerable intellect," said AT&T senior EVP Bob Quinn. "Her service as Commission Staff, Congressional Staff and FCC Commissioner provides a depth of experience and expertise rarely matched that will serve her well as she continues to be a leading voice on communications policy.”



“We are thrilled at the prospect of having Commissioner Rosenworcel back at the FCC,” said Heather Burnett Gold, president of the Fiber Broadband Association. “If she is confirmed, we look forward to her continued support of fiber networks and the benefits that fiber brings to American families, businesses, and communities.”



“CTIA and the wireless industry fully support Jessica Rosenworcel’s nomination as an FCC Commissioner, and look forward to her swift confirmation so she can return to the agency," said CTIA President Meredith Attwell Baker. "She is a dedicated public servant who has demonstrated strong leadership and a keen understanding of the need for a modern spectrum policy, as well as promoting policies to help speed the deployment of broadband networks for American consumers and business.”



“Benton is happy to hear that Jessica Rosenworcel could return to the Federal Communications Commission," said Benton Foundation executive director Adrianne Furniss. "As a commissioner, Rosenworcel was a leader on a number of issues. She worked to give new meaning to the FCC’s public safety mandate in the Digital Age. She helped modernize the E-rate program to ensure that all students have access to the latest education tools made possible by fast, affordable broadband. She recognized that those students also need reliable, robust broadband access at home so they can complete school assignments. Rosenworcel’s experience and leadership make her an ideal candidate to help shape the future of telecommunication policy.”



"We welcome Commissioner Rosenworcel's return to the FCC," said Free Press' Craig Aaron. "She is one of the most knowledgeable commissioners ever to serve at the agency. She has a strong record of standing up for the public interest and ensuring the FCC has the legal authority it needs to stand up to the powerful industries it is supposed to monitor. We hope this renomination means the political games around her appointment are over and that she will soon be back at the commission to resist the efforts of Chairman Pai to dismantle so many of her major accomplishments."







