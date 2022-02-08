‘Reacher’ Gets Second Season on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has ordered season two of Reacher, days after the series premiered. The show, adapted from the Lee Child franchise of novels, debuted February 4. Alan Ritchson plays Reacher.

“The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably binge-worthy series,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.”

Child is an executive producer. Nick Santora is executive producer and showrunner. Don Granger and Scott Sullivan also executive produce, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance.

The first season follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the bare essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy emerges.

Season one is based on the Child novel Killing Floor. The cast includes Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald and Chris Webster.

“The entire Reacher team—cast, production, writers, etc.—is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received,” said Santora. “Amazon, Skydance and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great season two.”

The show is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount TV Studios. ■