Amazon Lines Up Jack Reacher Series

Amazon Prime has won the rights to develop a Jack Reacher series. Author Lee Child is behind the two dozen books featuring Jack Reacher, including Bad Luck and Trouble, Blue Moon and Past Tense. Reacher departed the U.S. army and travels the country, taking on random jobs, investigating suspicious situations and tangling with bad guys.

Tom Cruise played Reacher in the 2012 film Jack Reacher.

Nick Santora will be showrunner and executive producer of the series, according to Variety, which reported that Amazon, Skydance Television and Paramount Television are producing the Reacher show.

Santora executive produces alongside Lee Child, Don Granger and Christopher McQuarrie, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross on behalf of Skydance.

Skydance’s TV projects include another Amazon series that spawned from a tough-guy book franchise in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. That premiered on Amazon Prime in August.