Rdio Shutters Vdio

In a statement posted on December 27, subscription music service Rdio announced that it was closing over-the-top video streaming service Vdio less than nine months after formally launching the service on April 2 to Rdio subscribers.

The move is the latest example of how some companies, such as Rdio and Intel, have been pulling back from the launch of over-the-top video services. Reports have also circulated that Amazon may have decided to postpone or shelve its plan for the TV set-top box.

Rdio had made the service available in beta in November of 2012 and had cut deals with some major content providers.

In a statement posted on Video.com, the company noted "We have decided to discontinue the Vdio beta service. Despite our efforts, we were not able to deliver the differentiated customer experience we had hoped for. We want to thank all customers who have tried our service, and we have given gift cards to all those who have purchased content or have unused rental content."