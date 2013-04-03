Rdio Formally Launches Vdio

The popular music streaming service Rdio took its streaming

video service Vdio out of beta late on April 2, with a formal launch in the

U.S. and the U.K. to existing Rdio subscribers.





The service, which launched in beta in November 2012, has

movie titles from major studios and TV shows a number of major networks. But it

currently relies on transactional model for videos that are available for rent

or purchase, an approach that has proven less popular in the U.S. than

subscription services like Netflix or Amazon Prime.





The company has been known for its elegant interfaces,

design and social media expertise and the blog post on its website announcing

the launch indicated that it is clearly hoping that those skills will help it

stand out in what is a very crowded video landscape.





While Vdio will not use the subscription model that has

proved so successful at Rdio, the video service will be closely tied to Rdio,

with current and new subscribers getting a gift certificate to purchase

content.





"For the moment, Vdio is only available to Rdio Unlimited

subscribers in the U.S. and U.K.," the company noted. "To get you rolling,

we're giving all Rdio Unlimited subscribers a $25 credit to use on Vdio (same

goes for anyone who subscribes in the next 60 days)."





Vdio currently works on the Web and iPad, with

other devices and platforms in the plan.