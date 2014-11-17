RCN Spruces Up Its TiVo UI

RCN has rolled out an upgraded version of its TiVo-powered user interface, introducing a speedier version of the UI alongside other new features and capabilities, including in-home streaming to Android devices.

The refreshed UI, available to all RCN TiVo customers, includes a My Shows page and a Three Column My Shows element that lets users filter programs based on specific categories rather than requiring viewers to dive further into each folder to see what’s on.

With the Android enhancement, users can stream live and recorded content in the home to a wider range of smartphones and tablets. The new release also opens up access to new apps, including Spotify, Huffington Post, and TiVo’s recent integration of the HSN Shop-By-Remote service.

