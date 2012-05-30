RCN SelectsTiVo and the Platform

TiVo and thePlatform have announced that they have been selected by RCN Telecom Services to supply their technologies for RCN's upcoming TV Everywhere solution.

RCN is planning a new TV Everywhere portal that will allow subscribers to watch video over an Internet connection on a variety of devices. Initially the operator will to offer thousands of free on-demand titles including a broad range of movies and TV episodes and then plans to rapidly increase that offering.

RCN's TV Everywhere portal will be deployed in phases beginning later this year; additional details about the implementation or financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Access to content on the TV Everywhere portal will be integrated with RCN's linear television and On Demand offering through the TiVo interface so that there is a common user interface across all the devices for accessing TV content in and out of the home.

For the deployment, thePlatform's cloud-based, mpx management system will be used will collect, protect, and publish online video to RCN's TV Everywhere portal for a variety of IP-connected devices.

Jim Holanda, CEO of RCN, noted in a statement that "we've experienced tremendous success with the TiVo user experience with both our DVR and whole-home offerings, and are excited about extending that proposition to our entire video subscriber base. Coupled with thePlatform's back-end expertise, we're building a compelling new experience to extend the subscription value for our customers. With our new TV Everywhere offering RCN will continue to lead the industry with advanced television solutions and meet our subscriber demand for access to content anywhere, anytime at no additional cost."