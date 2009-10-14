RCN Re-Ups With Rovi

Mid-sized cable operator RCN has renewed its multiyear licensing deal to use electronic program guide technology from navigation giant Rovi.

RCN will continue to use Rovi’s Passport Guide software and applications in its Boston, Chicago, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. metro area markets, where it has transitioned to all-digital operation. Under the new agreement, it will also begin using Rovi television data, which provides data for more than 2.5 million programs, including program descriptions, rich media content, celebrity biographies and TV schedules.

“In the highly evolving entertainment landscape, we understand the importance of providing our customer base with the best digital television offering available,” said Jason Nealis, Senior Director of Video Product and Operations for RCN, in a statement. “This extends beyond the addition of HD channels and requires an advanced programming guide that can help consumers easily navigate, sort, select and record television programming.”

Through the new deal with Rovi, RCN will provide customers with the latest enhancements to the Passport Guide including new high-resolution graphics for Motorola DCT2500 and DCT700 set-tops; automatic tuning to an HD channel when a consumer is tuned to a standard-definition channel and an HD channel is available; the ability to recover previously deleted DVR recordings with a new “Lost & Found” feature; and better program search and discovery capabilities.