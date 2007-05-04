RCN Offers More HD Sports

Cable operator RCN its boosting its high-definition program lineup in the New York market with the additional of SportsNet New York (SNY)'s high-definition service, SNY in HD.

RCN will now carry SNY in HD, the 24/7 regional sports network featuring the New York Mets and New York Jets, on Ch. 735. The network offers regular season Mets games and pre- and post-game shows in HD, as well as Jet-related programming such as player and coaching staff profiles and interviews. SNY, which is offered in standard-definition form on RCN's Ch. 33, also telecasts a nightly sports news show, SportsNite, and a selection of Big East and Big Ten basketball and football games, classic sports and event programming, and exclusive interviews and magazine programs.

"We're excited to deliver coverage of the New York Mets and New York Jets to our customers in HD that puts them right in the middle of all the action," said RCN Vice President and General Manager Anthony Ontiveros in a statement. "SNY in HD provides the best in sports programming in vivid detail and crisp sound and is a valuable addition to RCN's channel lineup."