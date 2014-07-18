RCN Launches Showtime Anytime

RCN has become the latest pay-TV provider to launch Showtime Anytime, the premium programmer’s TV Everywhere service for PCs, tablets, smartphones, the Xbox 360, Roku platform and the recently launched Amazon Fire TV. It’s expected to launch on the Xbox One later this year.

In addition to on-demand access to current and past seasons of Showtime originals such as Homeland, Dexter, Ray Donovan and Masters of Sex, Showtime Anytime also delivers the east and west coast feeds of Showtime’s live linear stream.

“From RCN’s recent launch of the Netflix app, TiVO T6 DVR, Caller ID on TiVo to Showtime Anytime, we continue to demonstrate that RCN is committed to technology innovation and to making our customers’ experience as enjoyable and easy as possible,” said RCN COO Chris Fenger, in a statement.

For the full story, visit Multichannel.com