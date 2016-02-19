RCN Launches HBO Go on TiVo Devices

RCN said it’s among the first cable operators to provide access to the authenticated HBO Go app on set-tops/DVRs powered by TiVo.

RCN said it is supporting HBO’s TV Everywhere offering on TiVo boxes it has deployed to customers in Chicago; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley, Pa., eliminating the need for subs to access HBO Go on other types of TV-connected devices.

RCN noted that HBO Go content is integrated into the TiVo Search and OnePass platforms.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.