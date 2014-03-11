RCN Gooses Upstream Speeds

Competitive cable service provider RCN has turned up upstream speeds for three residential broadband tiers as part of a free upgrade.

Under the new plan, RCN subs on the following tiers are in line for the following upstream boosts:

25 Mbps (downstream) subs will see uploads increase from 2 Mbps to 4 Mbps;

50 Mbps (downstream) customers will see uploads increase from 5 Mbps to 10 Mbps; and,

75Mbps (downstream) subs will see uploads jump from 10 Mbps to 15 Mbps.

RCN said the upload upgrades have been implemented and should be automatic for most customers, though some may need to reboot modems to be put on the faster service tier.

