RCN Gets Down With 330-Meg Broadband in NYC

Taking aim at Time Warner Cable’s new 300 Mbps (downstream) broadband offering, RCN is launching a new high-speed Internet service in New York City that will deliver speeds up to 330 Mbps down by 20 Mbps upstream.

RCN said the new tier, which will be available across RCN’s New York metro footprint by this December, will start at $64.99 per month for new customers, with a three-year price guarantee. RCN’s next fastest residential broadband tier maxes out at 110 Mbps down by 15 Mbps for about $45 per month.

It was not immediately known what the price on the new, faster service will be for existing RCN customers, but the new tier will be powered by an Arris-made Touchstone Data Gateway with integrated WiFi.

