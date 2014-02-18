RCN Is First TiVo MSO Partner To Launch Opera TV Store

RCN is ready to sing Opera.

RCN, a competitive service provider that tangles with incumbent MSOs such as Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Cablevision Systems, has become the first pay-TV operator to launch the Opera TV Store on its MSO-supplied TiVo boxes, a move that will make way for hundreds of broadband-delivered video, music, gaming, and social media apps.

The Opera TV Store, delivered via cloud using HTML5, features a slate of premium, over-the-top content and apps for a wide range of devices, including TiVo boxes and the company’s new “Roamio” product line.

