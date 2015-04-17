Raycom To Stream With Livestream

Livestream has announced that Raycom Media will use its Livestream for News service at all of its stations. That service will allow each of the stations to create a 24-hour online news channel.

“Livestream for News creates a 24/7 online news channel by streaming a station’s live newscast and the most recent newscast,” said Clayton Rose, general manager of Livestream for News in a statement.

As part of the service, stations can dynamically insert online ads into the broadcasts’ commercial breaks, creating a new online revenue stream for broadcasters.

“Livestream gives us the ability to monetize our newscasts online just like we do on-air,” explained Joe Fiveash, VP of digital media, strategy and business development at Raycom. “By enabling a 24X7 online news channel, Livestream for News allows our viewers to get valuable information whenever they want, on any internet-enabled device.”

Livestream is also the primary streaming provider for Fox Television Stations, Tribune Media, Media General, Meredith, Journal Broadcasting and Schurz Communications. The agreement with Raycom expands the reach of the service to about 200 commercial local television news stations across the United States in 46 of the 50 top markets, Livestream reports.