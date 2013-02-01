Raycom Standardizes on Grass Valley EDIUS
Raycom Media has adopted Grass Valley EDIUS
Pro 6.5 as its nonlinear editing system of choice at its 52 stations in 36
markets.
As
a result of the decision to standardize operations around the 6.5 version, the
nonlinear editing (NLE) system will be installed at 900 seats at its stations.
The EDIUS Pro 6.5 will be integrated with the Bitcentral media content
management and Panasonic P2 media formats used at the stations it owns and
manages.
Any
Raycom stations using a previous version of EDIUS will be upgraded to the 6.5
so that all edit seats are standardized across the organization.
Raycom
noted that loudness metering, the software's ability to handle closed
captioning, the USB dongle-free software
licensing solution, and the ability to deploy EDIUS Pro 6.5 for both desktop
and laptop field editors were key reasons for the decision.
The
station group also expects that the non-linear editing system will help
simplify the way their content is produced and delivered across multiple
platforms.
"All
of our stations have been using EDIUS 5.5 for a while and love it," said David
Folsom, VP and CTO for Raycom Media.
"The release of EDIUS Pro 6.5 gave us the perfect opportunity to not only
standardize our NLE systems across our organization, but to also address
specific production needs. The fact that we have the same editing ability in
all of our stations and our journalists' laptops makes our workflows much more
efficient."
