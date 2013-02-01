Raycom Standardizes on Grass Valley EDIUS

Raycom Media has adopted Grass Valley EDIUS

Pro 6.5 as its nonlinear editing system of choice at its 52 stations in 36

markets.





As

a result of the decision to standardize operations around the 6.5 version, the

nonlinear editing (NLE) system will be installed at 900 seats at its stations.

The EDIUS Pro 6.5 will be integrated with the Bitcentral media content

management and Panasonic P2 media formats used at the stations it owns and

manages.





Any

Raycom stations using a previous version of EDIUS will be upgraded to the 6.5

so that all edit seats are standardized across the organization.





Raycom

noted that loudness metering, the software's ability to handle closed

captioning, the USB dongle-free software

licensing solution, and the ability to deploy EDIUS Pro 6.5 for both desktop

and laptop field editors were key reasons for the decision.





The

station group also expects that the non-linear editing system will help

simplify the way their content is produced and delivered across multiple

platforms.





"All

of our stations have been using EDIUS 5.5 for a while and love it," said David

Folsom, VP and CTO for Raycom Media.

"The release of EDIUS Pro 6.5 gave us the perfect opportunity to not only

standardize our NLE systems across our organization, but to also address

specific production needs. The fact that we have the same editing ability in

all of our stations and our journalists' laptops makes our workflows much more

efficient."



