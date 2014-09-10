Rasulo: Scale Not as Important as Impact

Walt Disney Co. senior executive VP and chief financial officer Jay Rasulo put the kibosh on any speculation that the media conglomerate would participate in a near-term consolidation wave, telling an audience at an industry conference that scale for scale’s sake is not as important as impact.

Rasulo, speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference in New York, said that adding up Disney’s cable channels or other content properties is not a priority. Disney already has iconic content brands, Rasulo said.

“[We] have scale in a way that is not simply related to size, but scale that is related to impact, related to consumer taste, consumer interest and consumer eyeballs, ” Rasulo said, referring to Disney’s robust film box office this year (with hits Frozen and Guardians of the Galaxy), its strong cable channels (ESPN, ABC Family and Disney Channel) and its ABC broadcast network. “We like our hand. I don’t think scale in the sense of size is really that important.”

