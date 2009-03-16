Ramirez Takes Over as EVP of Pets.TV

Posted at 5:33 p.m. ET

Lisa-Renee Ramirez, an Emmy Award-winning creator and producer, has been named EVP and executive producer of Pets.TV, one of six new HD TV networks being launched by Entertainment Studios on the Verizon FiOS TV network.



“Lisa-Renee brings her strong talent and valuable experience to our studio, which enables us to continue our company’s commitment to creating and distributing high quality, lifestyle-oriented television programming that is both engaging and entertaining,” said Byron Allen, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, in a statement.



Ramirez has won 16 regional Emmys, most recently as an executive producer for KCBS-TV. She produced specials and red carpet programs for the Grammys, Latin Grammys, and Emmy Awards which were syndicated throughout the country to O&O stations. She also produced pre- and post-shows for Survivor.



Entertainment Studios six HD networks—Pets.tv, Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, Mydestination.TV, ES.TV, and Recipe.TV—will reach 1.9 million homes through the FiOS TV network.