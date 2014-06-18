Raleigh Rallies For AT&T’s ‘GigaPower’

In the wake of recent deals with Winston-Salem and Durham, Raleigh is the latest North Carolina city to ratify an agreement that clears AT&T to deploy “U-verse with GigaPower,” the telco’s fiber-based, 1-Gbps-capable platform

Like those earlier deals, the one with Raleigh comes way of AT&T’s discussions with the North Carolina Next Generation Network (NCNGN), an initiative comprised of six cities, four universities, and local business leaders, that’s aimed at stimulating deployment of next-gen broadband networks in the state.

AT&T said the plan, like those others in N.C., “outlines potential fiber deployments…to parts of Raleigh,” though the telco has not yet defines which parts will get access to GigaPower.

