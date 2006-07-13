Rainbow, High Fidelity Make High-Def Pact

High Fidelity HDTV, a Toronto-based HD broadcaster carried by the Bell ExpressVu direct-to-home satellite service, has expanded its agreement with Rainbow HD Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Rainbow Media, to bring Voom HD programming to Canadian audiences.

Under the deal, High Fidelity will license Voom HD content in order to launch the Rush HD and Equator HD channels, following up on the previous launch of Rainbow’s Treasure HD channel, which is now on the air in Canada. As part of that deal, High Fidelity currently distributes the Treasure HD brand throughout Canada and has access to over 100 hours each year of Voom HD content. High Fidelity will now have exclusive Canadian rights for Rush HD, which features action sports, and Equator HD, which offers travel-based fare, and access to hundreds of additional hours of Voom HD programming.

"With a command of the Canadian HD landscape, it has been a natural fit for High Fidelity and Rainbow to join resources as we increase the global footprint of our Voom HD Networks," says Greg Moyer, Voom HD’s General Manager. "We are pleased to continue our successful collaboration in providing some of the very best HD content to Canadian viewers."

Voom HD and High Fidelity also plan to work together to develop a slate of original productions, with the first planned production being the 26-episode Collector’s Showdown.