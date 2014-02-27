RacinDirt Selects Mushroom Networks

Mushroom Networks has announced that the streaming media site RacinDirt is using its 3G/4G bonding technology to broadcast live dirt races. RacinDirt manages racing events featuring Dirt-Modified stock cars.

To stream the races, RacinDirt is bonding several Verizon and AT&T cards to create a single IP connection that is optimized for live streaming. The technology allows up to eight connections to be combined to increase the available bandwidth for HD-quality video.

"Mushroom Networks' Streamer gives us the portable, optimized and reliable bandwidth we need, so we can give fans, family and friends who can’t make it to the actual event; the live, high-quality racing video they want, as the race is happening," said Trenton Berry, CEO and co-owner of RacinDirt. "Not only that, we are now able to generate new revenue streams by charging for live events."