Rachael Ray Selects Delivery Agent

Delivery Agent has inked a deal with Rachael Ray's holding company, Watch Entertainment that will allow her branded products to be sold on its digital commerce platform.

In addition to her syndicated TV talk show and lifestyle magazine, Ray has her own line of branded cookware, bakeware and gadgets.

“In partnering with Delivery Agent, a pioneer in shoppable media, we will deliver a best-of-breed commerce experience that fans can easily and securely connect with across platforms and devices," said John Cusimano, Ray's husband and CEO of Watch Entertainment, in a statement.