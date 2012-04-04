'¡Q'Viva!' Heads to yap.TV

Social TV provider yap.TV has announced that it has been chosen to provide second screen applications to accompany broadcasts of ¡Q'Viva! The Chosen in Latin America and the United States.

The show, which is a joint production from Simon Fuller's XIX Entertainment, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Jamie King, is being broadcast on more than 20 Latin American and North American markets on Fox, Univision, Televisa, TV Record, TLN Telelatino, Caracol, America Television and others.

The show has done poorly on Fox but continues to do well in Latin America.

"The digital age allows us to redefine entertainment and create so many new ways for the consumer to enhance their experience and pleasure," said Simon Fuller, CEO of XIX Entertainment. "The second screen does just that, by creating an interactive and social experience with the programs we love, that previously would not have been possible."

The social TV platform yap.TV, which also powers the USA Anywhere app from USA Network on iOS, uses technology that synchs additional show information, content and social media tools with the live show.

"¡Q'Viva! on yap.TV showcases how the second screen experience can be integral to the first," added Trevor Stout, CEO and co-founder of yap.TV, in a statement. "We built Pulse into the yap.TV platform so any TV show network can enable a sync experience for their audience on demand."