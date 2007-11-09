QVC to Offer HD Shopping

QVC will launch an HD simulcast of its domestic network in the first quarter of 2008, the shopping channel announced Friday.

“HD is the next logical step in bringing our viewers enhanced programming,” QVC senior vice president of broadcasting and TV sales Angie Simmons said in a statement. “The simulcast will provide stunning clarity, enabling us to bring our products to life.”

West Chester, Pa.-based QVC, a subsidiary of Liberty Media, will broadcast in the 1080-line-interlace (1080i) HD format.

Over the past year, the network has upgraded its studio with HD studio cameras and production switchers from Sony -- a deal Simmons formally announced at the National Association of Broadcasters’ show in April. QVC also created fresh sets and new graphics as part of a multitiered brand campaign it launched last month.

“Our almost $200 million-per-year commission stream is very important to our distributors, and we anticipate that the carriage of QVC HD will only complement that performance,” QVC senior VP of affiliate sales and marketing Al Ulozas said.