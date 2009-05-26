QVC High-Def Channel Goes 100% HD
Filed at 11:50 a.m. EST on May 26, 2009
All that glitters on QVC should glitter even more vividly now.
A year after launching an upconverted high-definition simulcast, QVC HD is now available in the 100% native high-definition format.
That makes it the first the home-shopping channel to offer a native HD service, the company claimed.
