Quincy Smith Leaving CBS Interactive To Form Consultancy

CBS Interactive CEO Quincy Smith will leave the company at the end of the year to form his own consulting business, but will continue to work for the company as a paid advisor, the company announced Wednesday.

CBS Interactive President Neil Ashe will continue in his role as president of the division. The CEO slot will probably not be filled by CBS, with Ashe continuing to lead, and Smith assisting as advisor.

In his new advisory role, Smith will focus on next generation monetization of video content, with a focus on authentication. He will also advise CBS on partnerships with technology companies to expand its online presence and on potential growth opportunities in the areas of content, applications and services.

Smith joined CBS Interactive in 2006, and oversaw the acquisition and incorporation of CNET and the launch of TV.com, among other projects.

A former investment banker, Smith came to CBS from Allen & Company, where he served as an advisor to companies like CBS, Google and Comcast.

His consulting deal with the company spans multiple years.

“I’m very pleased to extend our relationship with Quincy, who is one of the finest minds working in Interactive media today,” said Leslie Moonves, President and CEO of CBS Corporation. “Quincy helped put CBS Interactive on the map and we are now a Top 10 presence in premium content. His entrepreneurial spirit and his passion for the business have helped this company attract some of the most creative minds working in digital media. I know he will continue to be successful in all he’s yet to do, and we’re very happy to have Quincy working with us in this new role at CBS.”

“It’s a huge honor to count CBS as my first client,” said Smith. “In three years, this company has grown its Interactive profile immeasurably, and yet there is so much more to be done. I love CBS and its people and I look forward to working closely with them to help CBS become the premier video content company, regardless of platform or screen. I especially want to thank Leslie for his leadership and counsel, and for giving me this opportunity to continue working with CBS.”