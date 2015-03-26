Quickplay Raises $45.6M More

Quickplay, the Toronto-based multiscreen video technology firm, said it has notched C$57 million (US$45.6 million) in growth capital from Madison Dearborn Partners, Orix ventures and Difference Capital.

Quickplay has received more than C$150 million (US$120 million) in investments since its founding in 2003.

The company, which counts AT&T, Bell, Verizon, Rogers Communications and Telus as customers, claims it now distributes about 700 linear OTT channels and manages 2 million VOD assets.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.